business Bajar Gupshup | Volatile day of trade; Nifty ends below 17,000, Sensex falls 700 points Markets see another highly volatile session leading to Nifty closing below 17,000 and Sensex losing 700 points. Except oil & gas all other sectors ended lower with IT, power, realty and FMCG indices down 2 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also lost a percent each.