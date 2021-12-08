business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex spikes 1,000 points, Nifty above 17,400; IT, auto and financials lead rally Indian stock markets extended gains for the second consecutive day, with benchmarks rising over one and a half percent. The Nifty reclaimed 17,450 levels. The markets have given a stellar run-up over the RBI’s continued accommodative stance, as MPC kept the rates unchanged. All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with PSU bank, auto, and IT indices rising 2 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each.