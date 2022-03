business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex sheds over 300 pts, Nifty also ends lower; Auto & banks top drags Benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty below 17300 in the volatile session. At close, Sensex was down 304 points, and Nifty was down 70 points. Among sectors, healthcare, metal, oil & gas and power indices ended in the green, while selling was seen in the auto, bank, capital goods and FMCG. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note for the second day in a row.