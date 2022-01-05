business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex reclaims 60,000, Nifty ends above 17,900; Banks & metals surge most Benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth consecutive session on January 5 led by auto, bank, metal, realty and oil & gas stocks. At close, Sensex was up 367 points, and Nifty gained 120 points. Except IT, pharma and power all other sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, bank, metal, realty and oil & gas indices up 1-2 percent.