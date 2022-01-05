MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!

business

Bajar Gupshup | Sensex reclaims 60,000, Nifty ends above 17,900; Banks & metals surge most

Benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth consecutive session on January 5 led by auto, bank, metal, realty and oil & gas stocks. At close, Sensex was up 367 points, and Nifty gained 120 points. Except IT, pharma and power all other sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, bank, metal, realty and oil & gas indices up 1-2 percent.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.