business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex, Nifty post record closing highs; broad-based buying seen The Sensex and Nifty 50 posted record closing highs, supported by broad-based buying in bluechip counters. All sectors barring IT inched higher in trade. Index heavyweights - Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Titan, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Asian Paints and RIL were among the top gainers.