business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex, Nifty end lower; realty, IT and metals drag Benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session with the Nifty below 17,300. At close, the Sensex was down 329 points, and the Nifty closed 103 points lower. Except Auto, all other sectoral indices ended in the red, with IT, metal, realty and PSU bank indices down one percent each.