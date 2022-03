business Bajar Gupshup | Sensex falls 366 points, Nifty closes below 16,500; Auto and financials lose Benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty below 16,500 in a highly volatile market on March 3, dragged by the auto and financial names. Sensex closed 366 points lower. UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Shree Cements and Eicher Motors were among the top Nifty losers. Gainers were ONGC, UPL, Power Grid Corp, Wipro and Tech Mahindra. Watch the video for all the market action.