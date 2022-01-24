MARKET NEWS

Bajar Gupshup | Sell-off continues on D-Street; IT, realty & metals worst hit

Sell off in global markets, weak Q3 results and pre-budget nervousness triggered heavy sell-off in the domestic bourses as risk sentiment took a blow ahead of the FOMC meeting starting tomorrow. At close, Sensex was down 1,546 points, and Nifty cracked 2.7%. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with auto, metal, IT, power, pharma, realty, FMCG, capital goods down 2-6%.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bajar gupshup #India #markets #stocks #video
first published: Jan 24, 2022 04:48 pm

