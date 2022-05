business Bajar Gupshup | RBI Rate Hike Stuns Market; Sensex sheds 1,307 pts, Nifty below 16,700 RBI Governor on May 4 announced repo rate hike of 40 bps spiraling the markets downwards with Nifty closing below 16,7800 and Sensex closing at 55,669. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with auto, bank, FMCG, power, metal, realty, healthcare, capital goods indices down 1-3 percent. BSE midcap index shed 2.63 percent and the smallcap index fell 2.11 percent.