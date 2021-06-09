business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty scales record high; RIL star performer today It was an eventful session for the Indian markets. Nifty soared to an all-time high aided by buying across-the- board. Among individual stocks, RIL jumped 5%, Grasim & Adani Ports gained more than 3% each in trade. All sectoral indices barring Pharma and IT ended in the green.