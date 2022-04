business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends over 250 points higher; All major sectors close higher Indian equity market ended on positive note helped by buying across the sectors. At close, both Nifty and Sensex were up 1.5 percent each. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, pharma, auto, IT, power, realty and capital goods indices up 1-2 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.