business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 18k; Pharma and Banking names weigh heavy Benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 18,000, dragged by bank, pharma, oil and gas and metals stocks. Sensex shed 396 points. Among sectors, the PSU Bank index shed 2 percent, while Nifty Bank, Energy and Pharma indices were down 1 percent each. However, Auto index bucked the trend, adding over 2 percent.