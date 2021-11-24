business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 17,500; Auto, IT, FMCG stocks skid most Benchmark indices witnessed a volatile session with Nifty closing below 17,500 dragged by Auto, IT, and FMCG stocks. Sensex was down by 323 points and Nifty was down 88 points. Tata Consumer Products, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and Grasim Industries were among major Nifty losers.