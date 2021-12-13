business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 17,400, Sensex down 503 pts; Realty, oil & gas, PSU banks top drags Markets started the week with a cut of over half a percent. Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive day amid selling seen in the realty, oil & gas and PSU banking names. At close, Sensex was down 503 points, and Nifty was down 143 points.