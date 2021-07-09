business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 15,700; bank and IT stocks drag Benchmark indices ended lower for the second day in a row with Nifty below 15,700. At close, Sensex was down 183 points and Nifty was down 38 points. Bajaj Auto, TCS, HDFC Bank, Wipro and Reliance Industries were the top losers on the Nifty. Top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and JSW Steel.