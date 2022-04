business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends above 18k; Banks in the lead post HDFC merger announcement Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on April 4, boosted by the banking names post HDFC-HDFC Bank merger news. At Close, the Sensex was up 1,335 points, and Nifty was up 383 points. All sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, metal, power, rose 2-3 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.