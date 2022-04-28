 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bajar Gupshup | Nifty Ends Above 17,200, Sensex Rises 700 Points; FMCG Stocks Rally

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST

Markets rallied at the last expiry of the month with Nifty ending above 17,200 and Sensex closing at 57521. Among the sectors, FMCG, financial, IT and Oil & Gas rallied while the midcap & smallcap indices also ended in the green.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bajar gupshup #India #markets #stocks #video
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.