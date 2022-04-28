GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Markets
Bajar Gupshup | Nifty Ends Above 17,200, Sensex Rises 700 Points; FMCG Stocks Rally
Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
Markets rallied at the last expiry of the month with Nifty ending above 17,200 and Sensex closing at 57521. Among the sectors, FMCG, financial, IT and Oil & Gas rallied while the midcap & smallcap indices also ended in the green.
TAGS:
#bajar gupshup
#India
#markets
#stocks
#video
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:03 pm
