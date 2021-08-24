business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends above 16,600; Metal, Banking & Pharma shares lead Benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 16,600 led by the metal, pharma, banks and power stocks. At close, Sensex was up 403 points and Nifty gained 128 points. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained over 1 percent each. Among sectors, except IT and FMCG, all sectoral indices ended in the green.