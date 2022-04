business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty below 17,500; auto & bank shares lose most Benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive session with Nifty below 17,500. At close, Sensex was down 237 points, and Nifty was down 55 points. Except realty, auto and bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with FMCG, capital goods, metal and oil & gas indices rose 0.5 percent each.