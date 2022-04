business Bajar Gupshup | Monday Mayhem: Nifty ends below 17,200; IT & banking lead the losses Benchmark Indicies saw profit booking for the fourth consecutive session with Nifty closing below 17,200 and Sensex shedding 1,172 points. IT and banking stocks were among the top losers while auto, metal, FMCG, and power stocks lent some support. Catch all the day’s market action here.