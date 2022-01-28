business Bajar Gupshup | Markets wipe out gains amid sell-off to end on a flat note The Sensex and the Nifty closed below the flatline, giving up the day's highs due to a sharp sell-off in the last hour of trading. The fall was led by banking stocks as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Maruti dragged the market, while TCS, Infosys, and ITC lent support.