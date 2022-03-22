Bajar Gupshup | Markets wipe out early losses to end with strong gains; Auto, IT & banks lead
Markets started with a negative bias taking cues from rising crude prices and hawkish signals from Fed. However, the trend reversed buoyed by the hope that Ukraine may consider working towards a truce. Benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 17,300 in the volatile session led by auto, bank, IT, oil & gas stocks. At close, Sensex was up 1.2%, and Nifty gained nearly 200 points. Among sectors, IT, Auto, Bank, and Oil & Gas indices rose 1 percent each, while Realty index was down 1 percent.
March 22, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST