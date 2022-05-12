GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Markets
Bajar Gupshup | Markets tank for fifth consecutive session amid broad-based selling; Banks & metals top drags
Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
Markets tanked for the fifth consecutive trade session today with Nifty falling below 17800 points during intraday trade. Investors sold aggressively amid rising concerns related to inflation and rising interest rates.
