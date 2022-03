business Bajar Gupshup | Markets sustain winning streak; Auto, realty & financials lead gains D-Street Bulls finally held the upper hand today on reports suggesting that the Ukrainian President is no longer pressing for NATO membership. Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day with Nifty closing above 16,300 mark. At close, Sensex was up 1,223 points, and Nifty was up 332 points. Except metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with capital goods, auto and realty indices up 2-3 percent.