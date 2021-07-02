MARKET NEWS

Bajar Gupshup | Markets snap four-day losing streak to ended higher amid volatility

Benchmark indices snapped the four-day losing streak and ended higher in the volatile session. At close, Sensex was up 166 points and Nifty was up 42 points. Among sectors, metal and power indices shed 1% each, while buying was seen in infra, pharma and banking names.

