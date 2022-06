business Bajar Gupshup | Markets snap 6-day losing streak aided by rebound in FMCG & IT names Sensex and Nifty finished a volatile session in the green, helped by a rebound in FMCG and IT shares. Losses in oil & gas and metal shares capped the upside. Broader indices hit one-year lows, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell 2.3 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.