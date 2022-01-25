business Bajar Gupshup | Markets snap 5-day losing streak; Auto & banks top gainers Benchmark indices made a smart recovery and ended higher in the highly volatile session supported by auto, power and banking names. At close, Sensex was up 367 points, and Nifty gained 129 points. Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with PSU bank, power, auto and bank rose 2-4 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.8-1 percent.