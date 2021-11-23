business Bajar Gupshup | Markets snap 4-day losing streak; Smallcaps outperform Benchmark indices ended on positive note in the highly volatile session with Nifty closing above 17,500. At Close, Sensex was up 198 points, and Nifty was up 87 points. Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with power, metal, realty, pharma, capital goods, oil & gas, PSU bank indices up 1-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each.