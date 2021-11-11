business Bajar Gupshup | Markets see profit-taking for third straight session; Most sectoral indices end lower Benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive session on the back of weak global cues. At close, Sensex was down 433 points and Nifty settled below 17,900. Among sectors, Bank, FMCG, auto, IT, pharma and realty indices fell 1-2 percent, while metal index ended in the green.