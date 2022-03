business Bajar Gupshup | Markets rise for 3rd straight day; All sectors barring pharma & metals aid the rally Benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session amid positive global cues. At close, Sensex was up 740 points, and Nifty had gained 173 points. On the sectoral front auto, IT, bank, capital goods, and realty indices rose 1 percent each, while the metal index shed nearly 3 percent, the oil & gas index slipped 0.8, percent and power fell 0.4 percent.