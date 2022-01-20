business Bajar Gupshup | Markets remain weak for third consecutive day; IT, FMCG & Pharma lose most Indian equity benchmarks flashed red yet again on Jan 20, with Sensex tanking more than 600 points in the three-day losing spree. Sensex ended the day down 1.1%, while Nifty closed over 180 points lower. All sectoral indices, barring realty and metals, ended in the red. Here is a wrap of today's market action