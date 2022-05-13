business Bajar Gupshup | Markets pare intraday gains to end lower; power, metals top drags Benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains and ended lower for the sixth consecutive session on May 13. On the sectoral front bank, metal and power indices ended 1-2 percent lower, while auto, FMCG, and pharma indices rose 1-2 percent. BSE midcap index rose 0.8 percent and smallcap indices added 1.3 percent.