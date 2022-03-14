English
    Bajar Gupshup | Markets gains for 5th consecutive session; Banks & IT in the lead

    Benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive session led by the IT, auto and banking names. At close, Sensex was up 1.7%, and Nifty was up 1.5%. Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were IOC, ONGC, HUL, Tata Motors and HDFC Life. On the sectoral front, IT and bank indices rose 2 percent each, while Realty index down nearly 2 percent. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index gained 0.3 percent.

