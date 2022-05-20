business Bajar Gupshup | Markets ended this week on a positive note; Metal, Pharma & cap goods in top gear Indian benchmark indices erased previous day losses and ended higher with Nifty above 16,200. At close, the Sensex was up 1,534 points, and Nifty was up 457 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with metal, pharma, capital goods, PSU bank and realty indices up 3-4 percent each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 2 percent each.