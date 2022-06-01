GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Bajar Gupshup | Markets end on a negative note; Pharma, power & realty top drags
Moneycontrol News
Jun 01, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
Benchmark indices ended in the red for the second concutive day as Sensex slipped 185 points, and Nifty shed 0.4%. Among sectors, pharma, power, realty were the top losers while buying was seen in financials and capital goods names.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#bajar gupshup
#stock market
#video
#Yatin Mota
first published: Jun 1, 2022 06:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.