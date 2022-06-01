 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | Markets end on a negative note; Pharma, power & realty top drags

Moneycontrol News
Jun 01, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

Benchmark indices ended in the red for the second concutive day as Sensex slipped 185 points, and Nifty shed 0.4%. Among sectors, pharma, power, realty were the top losers while buying was seen in financials and capital goods names.

Jun 1, 2022 06:55 pm
