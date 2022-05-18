business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end on a muted note; Pharma & FMCG cap downside Benchmark indices ended with marginal losses in a volatile session with Nifty closing below 16,500 and Sensex settling 109 points lower at 54,208. Among sectors, buying was seen in the FMCG and Pharma, while selling was seen in the bank, capital goods, realty, IT, metal, PSU Bank, and oil & gas indices. BSE midcap index ended on a flat note, while smallcap index was up 0.3 percent.