Bajar Gupshup | Markets end mixed amid volatility; IT, autos gain while banks end lower

Due to selling pressure in banking and financial services’ shares, benchmarks wiped out entire intraday gains to close on a flat note. Nifty closed the day with minimal gains, ending just above 15,200. Sensex ended 14 points lower at 50,637. Meanwhile, buying interest seen in auto, metal, and IT stocks. #Bajarगपशप

