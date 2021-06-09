business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end mixed amid volatility; IT, autos gain while banks end lower Due to selling pressure in banking and financial services’ shares, benchmarks wiped out entire intraday gains to close on a flat note. Nifty closed the day with minimal gains, ending just above 15,200. Sensex ended 14 points lower at 50,637. Meanwhile, buying interest seen in auto, metal, and IT stocks. #Bajarगपशप