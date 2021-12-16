business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end marginally higher amid volatility; IT, oil & gas names lend support Markets managed to end marginally higher amid volatility, taking a breather after the recent fall. Amid all, the sectoral indices traded mixed wherein IT, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas ended with gains, while auto, banking and capital goods ended with losses. The broader markets witnessed selling pressure as both Midcap and Smallcap ended with 0.6% and 0.8% losses, respectively.