business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end lower for third straight session; auto, FMCG, pharma and IT top drags Indian stock markets ended lower for the third day in a row, with losses led by auto, IT, and FMCG stocks. The Sensex closed 233 points lower, while the Nifty fell 70 points to close below 17,200. Here's a detailed wrap of the market action.