business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end lower for fourth straight session; Banking & realty sectors buck the trend Benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth straight session amid volatility. At close, Sensex was down 102 points, and Nifty lost 0.4%. On the sectoral front, IT, metal, pharma, FMCG fell 1-3 percent. BSE midcap and small-cap indices fell 1 percent each.