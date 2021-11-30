business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end lower amid volatility; Auto, Metal & Banking indices lose most Indian equity benchmarks closed lower. Sensex ended with a loss of 195 points, while Nifty closed at 16,982, after opening close to the 17,500 mark. The broader markets also moved into the negative, pressuring the indices. FMCG, IT and Pharma were the only sectors that managed to buck the trend, closing in the green. Auto, metal and banking stocks, meanwhile, were the biggest losers.