business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end higher on last day of 2021; Metal, bank & auto names lead gains Markets traded firm on the last trading day of 2021 and gained nearly a percent. Healthy buying in heavyweights from metal, auto and banking space aided the rally. All sectoral indices ended higher with Auto, Bank, FMCG, Metal, Oil & gas, PSU Bank and Realty indices rose 1-2 percent. Broader markets too ended higher in the range of 1.5-1.6%.