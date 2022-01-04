business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end higher for third consecutive day; Banks gain most Benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session supported by the power, oil & gas and banking names. At close, Sensex was up 673 points, and Nifty was up 180 points. Except Metal and Pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the green while Bank, Oil & gas and Power indices rose 1-2 percent.