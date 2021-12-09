business Bajar Gupshup | Market ends higher amid volatility; FMCG rallies, banks drag Despite witnessing a choppy trading session, the markets maintained a positive momentum, ending higher. At close, the Sensex was up 157 points, and the Nifty gained 47 points. Except banks and realty, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with FMCG, oil and gas, and capital goods indices adding one percent each.