business Bajar Gupshup | Markets End Flat; IT, Pharma Only Indices To End Higher Despite positive global cues and optimism from declining Covid cases, Indian markets erased early gains and traded flat owing to weak economic data. Adani Ports, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Bajaj Auto were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Grasim Industries.