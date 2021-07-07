business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end at record close; metals outperform Sensex jumped 193 points to end the volatile session at a new closing peak of 53,055 level. Nifty shut shop at 15,880, up 61 points. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco and UPL were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Top losers were Titan Company, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life Insurance and Shree Cements.