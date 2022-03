business Bajar Gupshup |Markets close in the red; Pharma & PSBs decline most Benchmark indices ended in the red, trading largely flat on the last day of the financial year with Sensex shedding 115 points, and Nifty losing 30 points. Among the sectors, FMCG and realty ended in the green while selling was seen in pharma, IT and PSU Banks. The midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.