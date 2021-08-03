MARKET NEWS

Bajar Gupshup | Markets close at record high; Banks, FMCG & Autos gain most

Indian equity benchmark indices hit record highs Tuesday as a wave of bullishness driven by earnings and hopes of recovery hit investors. Sensex and Nifty closed almost 1.5% higher as gains in FMCG, IT, and financial sectors boosted the market. Titan, HDFC, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, and UltraCement were the top gainers. On the other hand, JSW Steel, Shree Cement, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, and NTPC were the top laggards.

