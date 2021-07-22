MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

Bajar Gupshup | Markets bounce back aided by metal, power, IT & realty stocks

Domestic benchmark indices closed with gains today. Sensex added 638 points to close at 52,837 level while Nifty jumped 192 points to end above 15,800. JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty gainers. HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Cipla and Britannia were among the top drags.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.