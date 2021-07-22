business Bajar Gupshup | Markets bounce back aided by metal, power, IT & realty stocks Domestic benchmark indices closed with gains today. Sensex added 638 points to close at 52,837 level while Nifty jumped 192 points to end above 15,800. JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty gainers. HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Cipla and Britannia were among the top drags.