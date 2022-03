business Bajar Gupshup | Market surged by almost 2% with swift recovery in all major indices Benchmark indices celebrated Holi with a gain on 2 percent on March 17, even after the Fed raised the interest rates. At close, the Sensex was up 1,047.28 points, and Nifty gained 312 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with auto index rose 2 percent and realty index was up 3 percent. BSE midcap & smallcap indices gained over a percent each.